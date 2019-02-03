‘Kingdom Hearts III’s “Face My Fears” Debuts In Billboard Top 100

Kingdom Hearts III is obviously one of the biggest launches so far this year, but I bet you didn’t know that its official theme song by Skrillex and Hikaru Utada, dubbed Face My Fears, debuted in the Billboard Top 100 chart last month.

According to Billboard’s most recent chart (dated for February 2), Face My Fears was number 98 on the outlet’s weekly Top 100 listings. Further, the track notably launched at number one on World Digital Song Sales.

This is also notably the Japanese-America singer-songwriter’s first appearance on Billboard Hot 100.

As you may know, the track — which serves as the opening theme for the game — was produced by none other than Skrillex and dance producer/singer Poo Bear. While the game didn’t release until January 29, the song actually released a bit earlier on the 18.

According to Nielsen Music, the song has already been downloaded 10,000 times, and who knows how many millions of times it has been listened to via the game.

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a PC port. However, Square Enix hasn’t ruled out either, so it’s possible one or both could still happen.

For more coverage on the action-RPG, click here. For more on what the game is about, check out our official review (via Megan Peters). Here’s a snippet from it:

“In June 2013, the world was let in on one of gaming’s biggest announcements. At long last, Square Enix confirmed it was teaming up with Disney for a brand-new Kingdom Hearts console title. Nearly eight years after Kingdom Hearts II went live, the sequel took another six years to come to light, but the wait is over. Kingdom Hearts III is real and ready to light a fire under fans better than a well-timed Firaga.

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly. Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.”

Source: Billboard