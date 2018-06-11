Kingdom Hearts III: ‘Frozen’ Trailer Revealed

This afternoon during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2018 briefing, we got a stunning new Kingdom Hearts III trailer. This gives us our first good look at Elsa from Frozen, as well as some new summon attacks and setpieces. This game is shaping up to be something truly special. Check out the new trailer above!

In case you missed it, we also got a release date for Kingdom Hearts III last night. As noted at the end of the trailer, you guys will finally be able to get your hands on this beautiful little game on January 29. I think we can all agree from this footage that it will be well worth the wait.

It’s implied in the trailer, though not directly shown, that we may have to deal with Elsa as a potential threat. Obviously she’s introduced as a familiar friend, but we learn from Elsa herself that she’s not in full control of her powers. Will she choose the darkness or the light? This is Kingdom Hearts, and it’s effing Elsa, so we think we know the answer to that question. Still, how cool would an Elsa boss fight be?!

You guys may have also noticed a new special attack from the Lion King, which calls forth firey pride of Simba himself… or was that Mufasa?

The new footage comes weeks after a massive hands-on event in which media and fans got their first taste of the Toy Story world and the world based on Hercules. The official PlayStation Blog points out a few of the Easter eggs revealed, including a fun tidbit about Rapunzel’s hair, which we saw in action in this new trailer:

It’s adorable watching Woody try to make sense of the reality-bending events that transpire in Kingdom Hearts. Poor fella’s just… so far out of his element, but his optimism never falters.

Video game-obsessed Rex talking about being stuck at the Bahamut boss in a game he’s working on was a fun touch.

Yosemite national park influenced the atmosphere of the Hercules world after co-director Tai Yasue visited there.

Rapunzel’s hair was a challenge to work into the game — she holds it in a bundle with it trailing behind her, interacting with the terrain as she walks around. We saw a fun clip of her using it like a grappling hook to swing around a tree during combat.

Now that the release date has been revealed, we’re just waiting for more footage, and stay tuned, because it’s sure to drop soon!