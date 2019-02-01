‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Lucky Emblem Locations

Kingdom Hearts III is finally available after 84 years (kidding) and players are already diving back into a world of friendship and love with excited fervor. Just like previous games, the third installment in the main narrative offers a host of subquests for players to take on and in the case of emblems — you’re going to need your gummi phone and a sense of adventure.
Lucky Emblems are collectibles that players will need to take pictures of with their phones in-game to unlock special bonuses and rewards. The quest is first doled out in Twilight Town, but will require players to backtrack a little bit if they are looking to score 100% completion. For those looking to go all the way, here’s what you need to know about specific locations in order to get started.
Olympus
- Theebas Town
- Main plaza with a Mickey emblem sunken in
- Olympus Forge
- Emblem is on the giant anvil
- Realm of the Gods area
- Mickey emblem is along the stair case
Twilight Town
- The shop when you first enter the map
- Opposite wall
- Head west of the main map to the outdoor movie theater
- Wait until the movie ends, a Mickey emblem will appear in the bottom left
- Rooftop restaurant
- From the main entrance, you can see a rooftop with a woman standing in front of plates
- You can snap the photo of the emblem easily from surrounding rooftops, or simply scale the building itself
- Sewers exit
- Wooden hatch that marks the sewer exit into the woods
- Woods
- On your way to the mansion, east side along a grassy bank
- Use the camera to navigate
Toy Box
- Andy’s room
- On top of the shelve, Mickey emblem on the white box
- Andy’s roof
- Toy Store, first floor
- By the counter, emblem is made out of duct tape
Kingdom of Corona
- Rapunzel’s tower
- At the very top
- Swamp area
- East-side, large rock
- The town of Corona
- Large wooden gate
- Second emblem nearby is the small tower, next to the door
- Corona Savepoint
- Head downstairs, the emblem is marked on the barrels
- Lighthouse
- In the sand as part of the fire pit, best picture is at the top of the lighthouse
Monstropolis
- Scare floor
- Behind the clown toy
- Steel door following activating the Laugh special move
- After the first area boss is taken out, there are pipes that make up an emblem
- There are more, we just haven’t found them yet but keep this bookmarked, we’re working on it
Arendelle
- Starting area
- Snow-dipped tree, emblem is in the snow itself on the front of the base
- Ice Labyrinth
- Side of the ice cliff
- Second emblem here will be found on the ice stairs
- Third emblem here is near the spikey bridge
- Ice Palace
- Before heading in, an emblem is high up on the mountain edge
Pirates of the Caribbean
- Port Royal
- Under the shed
- Second emblem is at the entrance on the town sign
- Small island with a Mickey rock formation
- Best picture is done overhead
- Center of the map
- Shipwrecked deck
Wrap up:
- Olympus (Hercules) – 12 Lucky Emblems
- Twilight Town – 9 Lucky Emblems
- Toy Box (Toy Story) – 11 Lucky Emblems
- Kingdom of Corona (Tangled) – 9 Lucky Emblems
- Monstropolis (Monsters, Inc.) – 11 Lucky Emblems
- Arendelle (Frozen) – 11 Lucky Emblems
- The Caribbean (Pirates of the Caribbean) – 13 Lucky Emblems
- San Fransokyo (Big Hero 6) – 11 Lucky Emblems
- 100 Acre Wood (Winnie the Pooh) – 3 Lucky Emblems
All of these emblems come with rewards but they also unlock a super secret ending! We’re still finding some of the emblems, so keep this bookmarked for the future as we continue to update!
