‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Lucky Emblem Locations

Kingdom Hearts III is finally available after 84 years (kidding) and players are already diving back into a world of friendship and love with excited fervor. Just like previous games, the third installment in the main narrative offers a host of subquests for players to take on and in the case of emblems — you’re going to need your gummi phone and a sense of adventure.

Lucky Emblems are collectibles that players will need to take pictures of with their phones in-game to unlock special bonuses and rewards. The quest is first doled out in Twilight Town, but will require players to backtrack a little bit if they are looking to score 100% completion. For those looking to go all the way, here’s what you need to know about specific locations in order to get started.

Olympus

Theebas Town Main plaza with a Mickey emblem sunken in

Olympus Forge Emblem is on the giant anvil

Realm of the Gods area Mickey emblem is along the stair case



Twilight Town

The shop when you first enter the map Opposite wall

Head west of the main map to the outdoor movie theater Wait until the movie ends, a Mickey emblem will appear in the bottom left

Rooftop restaurant From the main entrance, you can see a rooftop with a woman standing in front of plates You can snap the photo of the emblem easily from surrounding rooftops, or simply scale the building itself

Sewers exit

Wooden hatch that marks the sewer exit into the woods

Woods On your way to the mansion, east side along a grassy bank Use the camera to navigate



Toy Box

Andy’s room On top of the shelve, Mickey emblem on the white box

Andy’s roof

Toy Store, first floor By the counter, emblem is made out of duct tape



Kingdom of Corona

Rapunzel’s tower At the very top

Swamp area East-side, large rock

The town of Corona Large wooden gate Second emblem nearby is the small tower, next to the door

Corona Savepoint Head downstairs, the emblem is marked on the barrels

Lighthouse In the sand as part of the fire pit, best picture is at the top of the lighthouse



Monstropolis

Scare floor Behind the clown toy

Steel door following activating the Laugh special move

After the first area boss is taken out, there are pipes that make up an emblem There are more, we just haven’t found them yet but keep this bookmarked, we’re working on it



Arendelle

Starting area Snow-dipped tree, emblem is in the snow itself on the front of the base

Ice Labyrinth Side of the ice cliff Second emblem here will be found on the ice stairs Third emblem here is near the spikey bridge

Ice Palace Before heading in, an emblem is high up on the mountain edge



Pirates of the Caribbean

Port Royal Under the shed Second emblem is at the entrance on the town sign

Small island with a Mickey rock formation Best picture is done overhead

Center of the map Shipwrecked deck



Wrap up:

Olympus (Hercules) – 12 Lucky Emblems

Twilight Town – 9 Lucky Emblems

Toy Box (Toy Story) – 11 Lucky Emblems

Kingdom of Corona (Tangled) – 9 Lucky Emblems

Monstropolis (Monsters, Inc.) – 11 Lucky Emblems

Arendelle (Frozen) – 11 Lucky Emblems

The Caribbean (Pirates of the Caribbean) – 13 Lucky Emblems

San Fransokyo (Big Hero 6) – 11 Lucky Emblems

100 Acre Wood (Winnie the Pooh) – 3 Lucky Emblems

All of these emblems come with rewards but they also unlock a super secret ending! We’re still finding some of the emblems, so keep this bookmarked for the future as we continue to update!

Have any to contribute? Hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!