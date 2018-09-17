New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer to Release Tomorrow

A new Kingdom Hearts III trailer is releasing on Tuesday with Square Enix teasing the next look at the game.

Square Enix just released a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer not long ago, but it appears that another is coming on Tuesday according to a teaser shared on Twitter. The Kingdom Hearts Twitter account shared an gif of Toy Story characters peeping over the side of a bed in anticipation for the new Kingdom Hearts III that the tweet says should be released on Tuesday. Followers of the Kingdom Hearts Twitter account responded exactly as expected with Sora gifs and more hyping up Tuesday’s reveal.

When you hear a new #KingdomHearts III trailer is dropping tomorrow… 👀#KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/e2NYCR7J9V — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 17, 2018

The new trailer releasing on Tuesday comes hot on the heels of the most recent Kingdom Hearts III trailer that was shared on Sept. 10. That trailer featured the world of Big Hero 6 with characters like Baymax and Hiro making their first appearance in the Kingdom Hearts world as they interacted with Sora, Goofy, and Donald in San Fransokyo. Square Enix’s Big Hero 6 trailer above was released with a description that connected it to Tokyo Game Show 2018, the upcoming game convention in Japan that’s spurring on all of these reveals for Kingdom Hearts III and other games.

“Originally aired before Tokyo Game Show 2018, this trailer shows Sora, Donald, and Goofy fighting alongside Big Hero 6 in San Fransokyo!” Square Enix’s description for the latest trailer said. “But forces of Darkness are also making ominous moves. Check out Sora’s Big Hero 6 themed Keyblade transformation abilities and new Gummi Ship footage!”

What’ll be shown off in the new Kingdom Hearts III trailer remains to be seen, but Square Enix still has plenty to showcase whether it’s more Gummi Ship voyages or additional encounters. A likely possibility is that this new trailer will be a longer version of the same one that was shown before while giving a more in-depth look at the Big Hero 6 world. Another Square Enix YouTube account different than the one that hosted the trailer above titled the Big Hero 6 trailer as the short version of a Tokyo Game Show 2018 trailer, and with the Japan-based game show officially starting on Sept. 19, the timing lines up with Square Enix’s trailer teaser shared on Monday.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019.