‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Getting New Trailers In December

While some folks felt a little burned that Amazon didn't premiere a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer yesterday as promised, that doesn't mean we aren't getting one before the game's release. In fact, Square Enix has two trailers coming our way, and the first one's not too far off.

Both trailers are set to make their premiere before Christmas rolls around. Though specific times weren't given, we're likely to see them debut on the Kingdom Hearts Twitter page once they're set to go.

According to a tweet sent out on the page earlier today, the first trailer will debut on December 10; while the second will arrive on December 18. On top of that, a special trailer will arrive on December 21, set to debut in movie theaters. (It'll probably play alongside Aquaman, which hits theaters the same day.)

The update comes from director Tetsuya Nomura, who notes, "Good evening. I will also be flopping to say next month, but I am sorry to let you know when it is. The next trailer will be published December 10 > New video 18 > Final 21 > 30 seconds cm (for cinemas) I'm still editing. So until the opening time is undecided. And this time, next month, Nomura"

But the big question is what we'll see with each of these trailers. The first may possibly debut some new characters that are confirmed for the game; while the second will likely introduce a new world, though that hasn't been confirmed yet. And then the movie trailer will sum up the experience that the game has to offer, since it's only 30 seconds long.

Now, that's not to say we won't get anything new with The Game Awards, which are set to premiere on December 6. After all, host/producer Geoff Keighley promised some big reveals during the show, including new details for announced games. Kingdom Hearts III could easily be on this short list.

Whatever we get, whether doing big shows or not, next month will be huge for fans of the series. We'll let you know what gets revealed on the trailers make the rounds. Prepare for awesome in time for the holidays!

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.