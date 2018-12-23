‘Kingdom Hearts III’ PS4 File Size Revealed

Kingdom Hearts III will apparently take up a little bit more space on the PlayStation 4 than the Xbox One.

As you may remember, earlier this month we reported on Kingdom Heart III’s Xbox One file size, which was 35.8 GB. At the time, we presumed the PS4 file size would be the same size. Well, it isn’t, though it’s in the same ballpark.

Someone in Japan got their hands on a retail copy of Kingdom Hearts III on PS4, and on the back of the box it says the game will take up an even 40 GB on your system. For a meaty RPG like Kingdom Hearts III, this is actually a pretty reasonable file size, especially when you consider it probably has PS4 Pro enhancements stuck in there taking up space.

直撮りになってしまって申し訳ないのですが添付致しますね！

1枚目 表面

2枚目 裏面

3枚目 必須容量など

4枚目 全体像 pic.twitter.com/2b2FFkkCiV — そらと (@soranchu0309) December 22, 2018

Kingdom Hearts III is said to have at least 80 hours of content, so 1 GB for about every 2 hours of content. Not bad. Given some games are hovering around the 100 GB area, 40 GB will feel pretty light on your PS4. And if you’re on Xbox One, the 35 GB will feel even lighter.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. If either are to happen at this point, they likely will have to come sometime post-release.

As for when the game is releasing: it depends where you live. In Japan, the game will release on January 25. If you’re in Europe or North America though, you will have to wait until January 29, so an extra four days.

That said, some people already have gotten their hands on the game, which leaked into the wild this month. And unfortunately, there are a ton of spoilers out there floating around: so browse the Internet cautiously if you don’t want anything spoiled. Luckily though, these leaked copies of the game don’t have the game’s ending — which is getting patched in at launch — so you don’t have to worry about the ending being spoiled.

