New Kingdom Hearts Game Delayed Right Before Release

A new entry in the Kingdom Hearts series has been delayed right before it was scheduled to be released. At this point in time, Kingdom Hearts 4 remains the game in the beloved franchise that most fans want to learn more about. Since its reveal in 2022, Square Enix has essentially said nothing else about KH4, which has kept fans wondering when more information might emerge. In the interim, the Japanese publisher was gearing up to release a new Kingdom Hearts spin-off that would keep players busy until the eventual arrival of Kingdom Hearts 4. Unfortunately, that spin-off has now been hit with a delay and doesn’t have a new launch window of any sort.

In a new announcement on social media, Square Enix revealed that it has pushed back the release of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link. Announced back in 2022 alongside KH4, Missing Link is the latest mobile entry in the Kingdom Hearts saga that takes place in the world Scala ad Caelum. Previously, KH: Missing Link was supposed to be released before the end of 2024, but for reasons that weren’t shared by Square Enix, it will now be missing this window.

“While preparing for the launch of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release,” said Square Enix. “We sincerely apologize to all players who have been looking forward to the release. We appreciate your patience. Please look forward to further information.”

This delay of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link is a bit bizarre given that the title has already been through multiple rounds of testing throughout 2023 and 2024. That being said, Square Enix had been strangely when it came to news on Missing Link in recent months, which had fans questioning its status. This delay essentially confirms suspicions that there have been problems of some sort with the game behind the scenes. Whatever these issues might be, though, hopefully they don’t end up pushing KH: Missing Link back much further.

