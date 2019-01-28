‘Kingdom Hearts’ Symphonic World Tour Announced

With Kingdom Hearts III arriving (GASP!) tomorrow, fans everywhere are getting back into the series big time. So, of course, it’d be convenient if there was a symphonic tour celebrating the legacy of the popular Square Enix/Disney role-playing series, right? Fortunately, that’s exactly what we’re getting.

It was officially announced today that the Kingdom Hearts Orchestral concert series is expanding into a world tour, starting on April 27 and covering 22 performances across 17 cities worldwide. This includes locations such as Los Angeles (during E3 time!), New York, Orlando, Tokyo, France and more.

“Acclaimed by more than 80,000 spectators over the past two years, it will enchant even more people with its unforgettable score and new thrilling video sequences in an unprecedented experience that is not to be missed. With giant screen video projection in perfect harmony with the music being played by a top-notch orchestra and choir of more than 100 musicians, the show will continue to bring passion to the millions of fans of the long-running video game series,” the company noted in its press release.

“The acclaimed worldwide program that took video game concerts to the next level of quality have been welcomed in prestigious venues such as the Dolby Theatre (USA), the Tokyo International Forum A (Japan), the Esplanade Concert Hall (Singapore), and the Sony Centre (Canada). The 2019 tour will be welcomed by some new venues such as the Palais des Congrès in Paris (France), the Kölner Philharmonie (Germany), the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater in Orlando (USA) or the Centennial Hall in Sydney (Australia).”

The tour begins in Tokyo on April 27 and 28, then will make stops throughout the summer and fall before concluding its run back in Japan, this time at the Grand Cube in Osaka. The tour stops are as follows:

April 27-28- International Forum A, Tokyo, Japan

May 18- Esplanade Concert Hall, Singapore

June 1- Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University, Chicago

June 8- Dolby Theater, Los Angeles

June 22- Walt Disney Theater, Orlando

June 28-29- United Palace, New York

July 13- Sony Centre, Toronto

August 24- Kolner Philharmonie, Koln (Germany)

September 14- Fox Theatre, Atlanta

September 28- Palais des Congres, Paris

October 5- Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan (Italy)

October 19- Sydney Town Hall Centennial Hall, Sydney (Australia)

October 28- Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie, Dallas

November 2- Espacodas Americas, Sao Paulo

November 17- Eventim Apollo, London

November 23- Auditorium Blackberry, Mexico D.F.

November 30- Grand Cube, Osaka (Japan)

Tickets for the shows can be found at this page. Don’t miss out on this experience!

Kingdom Hearts III releases later tonight for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review!

