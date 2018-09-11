A ‘Kingdoms of Amalur’ Remaster Is Entirely Up to EA

With the recent news that THQ Nordic has acquired the Kingdoms of Amalur IP, rumors of a remaster have been rampant. Unfortunately, the entire future rests on one publisher’s shoulders and EA doesn’t seem too keen on “wasting” resources on smaller projects.

For fans of the 2012 action RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, the idea of a remaster – or even a continuation – of the franchise is exciting. Though a new game is certainly cause for talk with the recent IP acquirement, any sort of re-release is out of their hands. In a recent e-mail sent to Eurogamer, a THQ Nordic representative had this to say in addition to mentioning that EA still holds the publishing rights to Reckoning:

“At this stage we ‘only’ acquired the intellectual property,” THQ Nordic mentioned to the site. “Given our track record, we know what the burning questions (remaster, remake, port to current-gen systems etc.) are, but we decided do not answer those specifically as we tend to put our heads together first and then do our homework, and only start to talk about anything once we feel confident and very familiar with the franchise.”

Does this mean we won’t see a sequel? Absolutely not, but it does mean that a potential remaster announcement is slim at this time. Who knows? Maybe enough people will show interest in a revival that Electronic Arts might consider breathing fresh life into the franchise in preparation for a new game. Only time will tell!

In case you haven’t checked out Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning yet, the RPG is currently available on Steam and is still met with an overall positive reception. To learn more about the game:

“Build the character you’ve always wanted and continuously evolve it to your style of play with the revolutionary Destiny system. Choose your path and battle through a master-crafted universe featuring some of the most intense, responsive, and customizable RPG combat ever.”

A Massive World to Explore, Filled with Epic Fiction and Rich Storytelling

Uncover the secrets of Amalur in hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns.

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death. Turn your lack of a destiny to your advantage and harness fate as a weapon.

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

Intense Action Combat

Customize your play in a dynamic combat system that delivers some of the most intense and responsive action ever seen in an RPG.

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

Customizable Classes