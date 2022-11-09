Kirby and the Forgotten Land Breaks Series Record

Kirby and the Forgotten Land released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, debuting to rave reviews. The latest entry in the franchise was a major hit with critics, and that apparently resulted in strong commercial success. Today, Nintendo released a second quarter earnings report, which offered sales data for several Switch games. According to the company, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now sold 5.27 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling entry in the series so far! It's an impressive figure, and it can likely be attributed to the game's positive word-of-mouth.

For those unfamiliar with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the game is the very first mainline Kirby game in 3D. Over the last 30 years, the character's adventures had previously focused on 2D platforming. Forgotten Land stayed true to the classic Kirby formula, while switching to a 3D perspective. That alone would have been a big enough change for the series, but the game also introduced the new Mouthful Mode, allowing Kirby to ingest massive items that could not be swallowed. Ingesting these items gives the hero the opportunity to solve puzzles and further explore the game's locales.

Given the massive success of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it will be interesting to see how Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe performs on Nintendo Switch next year. The Kirby game is set to release on February 24th and is a remake of a title that first launched on Nintendo Wii in 2011. Since many of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's players were likely newcomers to the series, they might be interested to discover Kirby's 2D roots. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but it's a good time for fans of the denizen of Dream Land!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Have you checked out Kirby and the Forgotten Land yet? Are you happy with the game's success? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!