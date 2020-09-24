Kirby Fighters 2 Gets a Surprise Release on Nintendo Switch

Following the game's accidental reveal, Nintendo has officially released Kirby Fighters 2 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Kirby Fighters 2 is a fighting game for up to four players. In the game, players can choose from 17 different copy abilities spanning the entirety of the Kirby franchise, including Sword, Artist, Water, and more. In addition to the different copy abilities, players can also choose to play as some of Kirby's iconic foes, such as Meta Knight, King Dedede, and more. Altogether, players will have 22 different fighters to choose from. A trailer showcasing the copy abilities can be found in the Tweet below.

A brand-new Kirby game is available NOW! Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing in #KirbyFighters2! Download now: https://t.co/4EeCbC1m2b pic.twitter.com/5NrX452WvJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 24, 2020

The original Kirby Fighters began life as a multiplayer mode in Kirby: Triple Deluxe on Nintendo 3DS. An expanded version, Kirby Fighters Deluxe, was later released as a standalone download game. The game's style is similar to the Super Smash Bros. series, with a focus on Kirby. As such, all levels and items in the game are based on the franchise. The original game exclusively featured Kirby copy abilities as playable characters, and only featured 10 in total. As such, Kirby Fighters 2 already seems like an improvement over its predecessor!

With the change in platform comes a number of alternative options for playing with friends. Kirby Fighters 2's Story Mode can be enjoyed single-player or with a co-op partner. For those looking forward to multiplayer, up-to-four players can battle locally on a docked Switch, through local wireless and multiple Switch units, or online.

While Kirby Fighters 2's existence was spoiled by leaks, it's still interesting to see how Nintendo continues to announce and release games with little prior warning. It's clear that 2020 has made it a bit difficult for the company to follow its traditional method of announcing games via Nintendo Direct presentations, but it seems like fans are enjoying the shorter wait times between announcements and releases!

Kirby Fighters 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch. The game retails for $19.99.

Are you planning to purchase Kirby Fighters 2? Are you a fan of the original? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!