Rumor: Kirby Star Allies Could Be Getting a Nintendo Switch Demo Next Month

While we normally don’t see demos for AAA games on the Nintendo Switch, it does happen on occasion. For instance, the company hosted Testfire events for both ARMS and Splatoon 2 before their release, and has released a demo or two in the past.

But now we’re hearing rumors that another big demo is on the way, this time for the company’s forthcoming platform adventure Kirby Star Allies – and we could be getting it as soon as early next month.

GoNintendo recently reported that an interesting thing has come up when you do a search for the words “Kirby star allies demo” on Google. A listing comes up, noting that a demo for the game will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 4 – approximately two weeks beore the game’s release on the system.

The link actually takes you to the official Nintendo Kirby site, although there’s nothing on the site itself that indicates that a demo is on the way.

And it looks like a legitimate listing, as you can see from the pic below. Again, it links to an official site, and there’s even a listing talking about features, such as “4-player co-op mode,” “new copy abilities” and “turn enemies into allies,” along with mention of a multiplayer mode, which, hopefully, will be along the lines of Kirby Battle Royale, but for the Switch.

Nintendo hasn’t said a word about the demo yet, although the company’s probably pretty busy trumpeting this week’s Nintendo Switch releases, including Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus. But we should hear about it soon enough, since we are technically less than a month away from the game’s release on the system.

More than likely, we’ll hear something next week, when the dust has settled on this week’s eShop releases and the company can start to focus on some heavy Kirby hype. We’ll certainly let you know when it’s officially announced. But one thing’s for certain – it won’t suck. (C’mon, we had to say it – it’s Kirby, after all!)

You’ll be able to get your hands on the full Kirby Star Allies experience when it releases for Nintendo Switch on March 16!