Kirby Ally Waddle Dee Gets His Due From Nintendo With Its April Fools Salute

We know that the pink puffball Kirby is celebrating his 25th anniversary in style, especially with the recent release of Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch. But what about Kirby’s buddies? How come they don’t get a turn in the spotlight?

Well, just in time for April Fools, that’s exactly what Nintendo is doing. On the official Japanese Kirby website (which is translated for you), you’ll see that Waddle Dee, one of the hero’s most loyal supporters, is getting his due with a 25th anniversary celebration of his own.

The character first made his debut in the original Kirby’s Dream Land in 1992, where he was initially an enemy that didn’t really serve much purpose. Lately, however, Waddle Dee has slowly worked his way over to more of a good side, helping out Kirby in certain situations. Sure, some Waddle Dees still appear as enemies every now and then, but, for the most part, he means well…we think?

You can certainly choose Waddle Dee to join your ranks in Kirby Star Allies, as you have the option of “friending” enemies and having them join you over the course of your adventure. The more the merrier, too, as having multiple characters along for the journey can help you unlock more stuff within the game, through solving puzzles and going into doors that require more than one hero to access.

As part of this 25th anniversary website reveal, Nintendo has also jokingly “confirmed” two games featuring the hero – Waddle Dee Battle Royale, a variation ofKirby Battle Royale for the 3DS; and Waddle Dee Star Allies. But the company is quick to note that they’re “fictitious item for April Fools” and that “there is no actual sales, please understand.” Awww, Waddle Dee fans will be crushed.

Still, it is kind of neat to see Waddle Dee get a shot at glory for once, even if it is just for one day – and on April Fools’ Day, at that. Head over to the official page and celebrate all things Waddle Dee while you can, before Kirby takes back over again. That egomaniac.

Kirby Star Alliesis available now for Nintendo Switch.