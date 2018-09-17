‘Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn’ Coming To New Nintendo 3DS Next Year, Won’t Work On Older Systems

Remember the 2010 platforming game Kirby’s Epic Yarn for the Wii? It turned out to be one of the more innovative adventures for the system, creating a wondrous art style that actually shook things up for the series — making us wish there was a sequel.

Well, we’re not quite getting Epic Yarn 2…but we are getting a version of the game for Nintendo 3DS. During last week’s Nintendo Direct special, the publisher revealed that the game will come to the handheld next year. You can see the trailer above to get an idea of just what you can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art style looks very similar to the original game, with the use of fabric to outline certain characters. It also allows our hero to transform into many things, including a gigantic tank that can shoot everything in its path.

On top of that, Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will also introduce a few extras. You can now play as either King Dedede or Meta Knight in the game (transformed into yarn form, no less), and there’s also a new Devilish mode that will bump up the difficulty quite a bit, in case you thought the original Wii game was a tad on the easy side.

Ahhhh, but there’s a catch. It appears that Nintendo may be directing the game to those that own the New Nintendo 3DS or 2DS models. The official product page for Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn notes that the game is for New Nintendo 3DS only, joining the likes of the Virtual Console SNES games, as well as titles like Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 3D. This may peeve owners of the older 3DS and 2DS models, but may prompt some folks to upgrade so they can enjoy this game on the go. We’ll let you know if the company changes its mind, but it’s not looking likely.

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s scheduled to arrive sometime in 2019. No word yet on a potential Switch version, but…man. That would be cool.