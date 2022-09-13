Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Announced, Release Date Revealed

As part of today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced a new remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land for the Nintendo Switch called Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Alongside the announcement of the video game itself with a colorful trailer, Nintendo also announced that Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will release for the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

If you are not familiar with Kirby's Return to Dream Land, the original title was released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011. While Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe has certainly been given a new coat of digital paint as compared to its immediate predecessor, the title will also feature entirely new content. For example, Nintendo revealed that while Kirby has access to a variety of abilities through copying as in the original, the new Mecha Copy Ability will also appear in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

More broadly, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a side-scrolling platformer that supports multiplayer with up to four players on the same console using multiple Joy-Con controllers. Additionally, the title features a number of subgames like Samurai Kirby and new ones such as Magolor's Tome Trackers. It seems fair to assume that even more about the new Kirby remake will be revealed in the coming months ahead of its launch early next year.

As noted above, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Pre-orders are available as of today on the Nintendo eShop as well as through the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo's official website.

