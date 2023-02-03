Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Reveals New Sub-Game Trailer

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch later this month, offering a remastered take on a beloved Wii game. In addition to the main campaign, the game will feature Merry Magoland, a location that features a mix of new and returning sub-games from past Kirby titles. In total, players will have 10 sub-games that can be played, offering some competitive multiplayer to supplement the co-op of the main campaign. To build hype for the mode, Nintendo released a brand-new trailer showcasing what players can expect.

The new trailer for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe can be found embedded below.

Hopefully the game's new features will provide enough incentive for those that already enjoyed the Wii version! In addition to these sub-games, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe features two brand-new copy abilities (Mecha and Sand), as well as the appearance of the Festival ability that debuted in Kirby Star Allies. Leaked box art from the game has also pointed to the possibility of a new "Magolor Epilogue" that wasn't present in the original game, but there has been no official confirmation, as of this writing.

The Kirby franchise has been going strong since 1992, spanning video games, merchandise, an anime series, and more. The franchise is co-owned by Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes just one year after the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which also appeared on Nintendo Switch. While Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe features the traditional 2D gameplay the series is best known for, Kirby and the Forgotten Land brought the Kirby series into full 3D for the very first time in the character's history. The game debuted to great reviews, as well as the best sales in the history of the series. It remains to be seen whether Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will find that level of success, but fans can find out for themselves when the game releases on February 24th!

