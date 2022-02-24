Knockout City Going Free-to-Play, Next Season Will Have “A Little Less Content”

Knockout City will soon be a free-to-play game with developer Velan Studios taking over the publishing responsibilities from Electronic Arts, the game’s creators announced this week. The news of this game changing hands and the shift to a free-to-play model came amid discussions about what the next season of Knockout City would look like. Season 5 will have “a little less content” compared to other seasons, the developers said, but it’ll only be a temporary setback.

The big announcement of all the seasons and Year 2 talks was naturally the free-to-play shift. Velan Studios said this change will happen whenever Season 5 wraps up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/knockoutcity/status/1496848996924538880?s=20&t=v5MXM34W0W6L1Yx_NktvFw

“That’s right, after Season 5 is over, we’re going to be kicking off Year 2 of Knockout City, and it comes with one huge headline to mix things up: Knockout City is going free-to-play, beginning this spring with Season 6!” Velan Studios said. “We’re really excited to bring our game to millions of new players around the world, by removing the price tag entirely.”

After that, the next big to-do is the change in publishers. Electronic Arts – and more specifically, EA Originals – has served as the publisher for the game since launch, but that’ll change during Year 2. Velan Studios said it’ll be self-publishing the game which the studio said will allow it to fully realize exciting plans and the “vision for the long-term future of this game.”

For the next season, this self-publishing change means that there’s behind-the-scenes work to be done. That, in turn, means we’ll see less content released in the next season, but that won’t last forever.

“As a result, Season 5 will have a little less content than some of our previous seasons,” Valan Studios said. “There won’t be a new Brawl Pass for Season 5, we’ll have fewer bundles and new cosmetics for the season, and there’s no new map or new ball. However, this shift in content is only temporary, and we’ll have a new Brawl Pass, more cosmetics, and plenty of new features coming in Season 6, with more new maps and balls coming in future seasons (sneak peek: There’ll be a new Special Ball coming in Season 6, but you’ll have to wait until we’re closer for details!).”

More information about all these changes will be shared later, so keep an eye on that if you’re big on Knockout City and want to know what’ll happen next.