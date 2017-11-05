Koei Tecmo: Here’s Why Attack On Titan 2 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

A little while back, Koei Tecmo shook up the anime landscape by announcing a sequel to its open-world hack-and-slash adventure Attack On Titan. But what surprised even more is that the follow-up will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 ports.

To get more answers as to why the game is being ported – as well as what we can expect from its quality – the team at DualShockers recently saw down with Koei Tecmo president and chief operating officer Hisashi Koinuma, as well as Omega Force manager Hideo Suzuki, during Paris Games Week.

The key to an anime game’s success, according to Koinuma, is making it as accessible to as many fans as possible. Koei Tecmo actually did painstaking research on finding the right audience for the game, and confirmed that a Switch game, along with the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions, made sense.

And the Switch game’s development is moving right along, as the game is already up and running on the console with ease.

As far as the quality that’s expected from the Switch version of Attack On Titan, Suzuki noted that the game will be “more comparable with the PS3 version” of the first Titan, rather than a port of the PS4 version or even something akin to the PS Vita version of the game, which is only releasing in Japan. That said, it should still look great, in both handheld and TV mode, and not necessarily like a PS3 port.

Koei Tecmo has been pushing more to support the Nintendo Switch, so Attack On Titan 2 could be just the beginning of what it has to offer once 2018 rolls around. We’re still waiting to hear their finalized plans, but the anime port appears to be just the beginning.

Attack On Titan 2 will release in early 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s also coming to PlayStation Vita, but Koei Tecmo confirmed that it’ll only be released in Japan. (Fortunately, it should be fairly easy for anime fans to port it to the United States, barring any language issues.)