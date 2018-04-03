Koei Tecmo Is Pleased With the Nintendo Switch’s Success

Third party developers are starting to pile up for the Nintendo Switch, with a lot of announcements expected to be made in just a couple of months at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. But one company that has already expressed its love for the platform is Koei Tecmo, as it recently noted that its games are selling very well on the system.

Speaking with Japanese publication Nikkei Trendy, Koei Tecmo chief operating officer and president Hisashi Koinuma praised the new Nintendo system, noting that it was “powerful hardware,” and that it would only get more popular as time goes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He did state that the company’s games weren’t quite selling as well as other releases, like Bandai Namco’s One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, but that’s to be expected, since they’re major anime franchises.

He did note that the games have been selling extremely well since their launch, with some even gaining “repeat orders” that have been “flowing in non-stop.” He added, “And that’s a really good thing for the company!”

Here in the United States, we haven’t seen too many releases from the company, although it did just unleash a very good version of its anime-themed Attack On Titan 2, which has been performing admirably with its fanbase. And there are still a number of other games that could come out, including Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada, a couple of Nobunaga’s Ambition games, and possibly even Dynasty Warriors 9, depending on fan demand.

The company hasn’t clarified its plans for the system just yet, but we should know more in just a few weeks at E3, where it will no doubt show its cards and announce what’s on the way. Hopefully we’ll see games that will really make an impact on the portable front, as well as on the big-screen.

For now, though, you should go check out Attack On Titan 2, because it’s a whole lot of fun, especially if you’re an avid fan of the original game or the anime. And it’s worth playing on the Switch for sure, as you can kill however many Titans you want on the go or at home.

Attack On Titan 2 is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.