Konami Says eFootball's Initial Launch Will be "Basically a Demo"

Last month, Konami revealed that Pro Evolution Soccer will be going through a few changes, including a new title: eFootball. The free-to-play game will launch in the early fall, with more features being added in the following weeks and months. When the game debuts, there won't be a lot for players to do, offering just local matches with teams like FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Bayern, and Manchester United, as well as online matchmaking between console generations. In a new Q&A session shared to Twitter, Konami revealed that this initial launch period will be "basically a demo," giving players an idea of what to expect from the full game.

Konami's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Q: Is “Early Autumn” launch basically a demo? A: In many ways, yes. We want people to get hands-on with eFootball™ as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes. Exact details to follow. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 2, 2021

During that initial period, the game will be totally free, with no microtransactions. Following launch, there will be much more to come. Later in the fall, players will be able to make their own teams, and console and PC players will be able to play against one another through cross-play. Once winter hits, mobile gamers will also be able to get in on the action, provided they're using a compatible controller. During the Q&A, Konami also addressed matchmaking between mobile and other platforms. The publisher stated that "next-generation graphics on consoles and PC will not be downgraded" when playing against mobile competitors.

PES fans can expect to see Master League added to eFootball as "premium downloadable content in the future," but no exact time frame was specified. Konami did say that more details will be revealed in the near future. Clearly, the game's launch will be a bit bare by design, but it seems that things will move quickly, offering much more for players to experience!

eFootball will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, and PC.

Do you plan on checking out eFootball when it launches in the fall? Do you think the free-to-play format will work for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!