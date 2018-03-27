Konami Bringing Silent Hill Back – To the Casino

We’ve got some good news, and some bad news Silent Hill fans. The good news is that Konami is bringing back the beloved franchise. The bad news? They aren’t bringing it back the way you think.

On March 19th, Konami Digital Entertainment Co filed a trademark at the United States Patent and Trademark Office to register Silent Hill once more. With the application for the revived patent, Konami filed it under the Intent-to-Use section of the process for “goods and services.”

According to the official document’s trademark identification:

“Electronic gaming machines, namely, devices which accept a wager; Gaming devices, namely, gaming machines, slot machines, bingo machines, with or without video output; Gaming equipment, namely, slot machines with or without video output; Gaming machines; Gaming machines featuring a device that accepts wagers; Gaming machines for gambling; Gaming machines including slot machines or video lottery terminals; Gaming machines that generate or display wager outcomes; Gaming machines, namely slot machines and video lottery terminals; Gaming machines, namely, devices which accept a wager; Gaming machines, namely, electronic slot and bingo machines; Machines for playing games of chance; Reconfigurable casino and lottery gaming equipment, namely, gaming machines and operational computer game software therefor sold as a unit; Slot machines.”

You can view the entire document here from the official trademark office, though it is a little bit of a let down that it concerns the gambling business rather than what fans want to see. Fans have been clamoring for the cancelled Project P.T/Silent Hills game and it doesn’t look like we’re any closer to seeing that project picked back up. Instead, we have gambling.

There was a medal game based off of the second Silent Hill title, so it’s definitely possible that this is noting a western release. Up until this point, the medal game was only available in Japan when it first made its debut back in 2015. It’s possible that westernization is the move they are applying for, or something new all together. For now, we have a trademark application and our crippling disappointment at our hopes for the full Project P.T. being forever dashed.