Konami Reveals New TurboGrafx-16 Mini Games, Details

Konami has revealed new details on its recently announced classic console called the TurboGrafx-16 mini, a device that comes preloaded with 50 games from the TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine era. Some of those games were announced previously when the retro console was announced during E3 2019, though we now have the full lineup ahead of the TurboGrafx-16 mini’s release. There’s still roughly a year’s wait before the console releases though, so things could always change before then.

Scheduled to release on March 19, 2020, the console will be sold exclusively through Amazon. Pre-orders for the retro device are opening up soon for Prime Day though, specifically starting on July 15th, so if you’re already convinced from the games that have been revealed so far, you can secure your TurboGrafx-16 mini sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of those games were revealed during E3, but Konami has now revealed 20 more to bring the total to 24 TurboGrafx-16 games. There are also 26 PC Engine titles included which are all playable in their original Japanese language.

The full list of games revealed so far can be found below separated by their origins.

TurboGrafx-16 mini / PC Engine Core Grafx mini is coming! This incredible mini console will be available exclusively on @amazon from March 19th 2020, with an Amazon Prime exclusive pre-order period starting from July 15th.https://t.co/crbI7R9BpX pic.twitter.com/X7P7GpYUHO — Konami (@Konami) July 12, 2019

TurboGrafx-16 Games

AIR ZONK

ALIEN CRUSH

BLAZING LAZERS

BOMBERMAN ’93

BONK’S REVENGE

CADASH

CHEW-MAN-FU

DUNGEON EXPLORER

J. & JEFF

LORDS OF THUNDER

MILITARY MADNESS

MOTO ROADER

NEUTOPIA

NEUTOPIA II

NEW ADVENTURE ISLAND

NINJASPIRIT

PARASOL STARS

POWER GOLF

PSYCHOSIS

R-TYPE

SOLDIER BLADE

SPACE HARRIER

VICTORY RUN

YS BOOK I & II

PC Engine Games (In Japanese)

AKUMAJŌ DRACULA X CHI NO RONDO (Castlevania: Rondo of Blood)

ALDYNES

APPARE! GATEBALL

BOMBERMAN ’94

BOMBERMAN PANIC BOMBER

CHO ANIKI

DAIMAKAIMURA (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

DUNGEON EXPLORER

FANTASY ZONE

GINGA FUKEI DENSETSU SAPPHIRE

GRADIUS (Nemesis)

GRADIUS II – GOFER NO YABŌ (Nemesis II)

JASEIKEN NECROMANCER

NECTARIS (Military Madness)

NEUTOPIA

NEUTOPIA II

NINJA RYUKENDEN (Ninja Gaiden)

PC-GENJIN (Bonk)

SALAMANDER

SNATCHER

STAR PARODIER (Fantasy Star Soldier)

SUPER DARIUS

SUPER MOMOTARŌ DENTETSU II

SUPER STAR SOLDIER

THE KUNG FU (China Warrior)

YS BOOK I & II

A few optional peripherals will be released alongside the retro console as well. These include a controller that has an automatic shooting feature, a device which enables up to five players to play together at once, and an AC adapter for wall charging.

Konami will release the TurboGrafx-16 mini on March 19, 2020.