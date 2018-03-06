Kongregate Announces New Steam-like Store Coming Soon

Kongregate is best known for their mobile titles and browser games, but now the brand wants to take it one step forward and launch their very own PC gaming client, much like that of Steam or Origins.

The new project is dubbed ‘Kartridge’ and will focus primarily on indie PC games. It’s set to launch this Spring and will, just like Steam, offer retailed titles, free-to-play games, and even bundles for those looking to get the most bang out of their bug. It will also heavily encourage their users to be social on Kartridge and will include messaging systems, board chat, and even a way to earn special achievements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kartridge is more than just a platform,” said Emily Greer, CEO and co-founder of Kongregate. “It’s a culmination of more than 10 years in the gaming industry. We’ve combined our experience building and running a thriving web gaming portal at Kongregate.com with the knowledge and relationships we’ve built through our publishing program to bring something to both players and developers that was missing in the market.”

“Through a combination of editorial curation and algorithm-focused game surfacing, our goal is to show the right game to the right player at the right time. This approach will help surface titles that are getting lost in other marketplaces and will help players find new content they didn’t know they’d love.”

Greer continued, “Kartridge is not a replacement for Kongregate.com; it is an evolution,” noting that Kongregate will continue to run its popular web gaming destination along with its mobile publishing business. “Kartridge will allow us to elevate the experiences of both gamers and developers alike, without the technology constraints of web browsers. The Kartridge platform will also enable us to introduce a new variety of games we’ve not previously offered on Kongregate.com and will, along with our premium publishing initiative, allow us to support the broad group of independent developers focused on games for the PC market,” Greer concluded.

According to a recent press release, this will also be huge for developers as well, “For game developers, Kartridge will be open to developers big and small, with no upload fees. Content will be technology and monetization agnostic – giving developers the freedom to make the games they want, how they want. In addition to premium games, the platform will support free-to-play, pay what you want, and ad supported titles, allowing developers to decide what’s best for their games. Developers will be given tools to easily upload and create enticing store pages for their games, communicate their personality and brand, and speak directly to their players through the platform. On Kartridge developers have control.”

Interested in learning more and signing up? If so, mosey on over to the official Kartridge website right here.