KORG Gadget Opens Up a World of Musical Possibilities on Nintendo Switch This Spring

The hybrid console from Nintendo has made a lot of waves since its launch. The Nintendo Switch has garnered more third party support than ever before, making the capabilities for the handheld/home console something that has a lot of value to gamers. Now the Switch can do even more – it can become your own personal music studio with KORG Gadget.

This music creation studio will be hitting the Nintendo eShop this spring and it allows for players to play their games, make the music they want to make, and more with the assistance of the console’s unique joy-con technology. Even better? There’s a multiplayer mode that allows for total collaboration, letting creativity sore in a way like never before for Nintendo.

According to the KORG Gadget official website:

The KORG Gadget’s most amazing feature is the intuitive music creation workflow, enabled by the KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch user interface. Sound, Phrase, Sequence, and Mix are contained in an intuitive layout, and allow for seamless music creation. Also, it can also be set to “scale mode” to match the song. Even those who are unaccustomed to synthesizers are able to enjoy creating songs.

The KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch includes 16 gadget instruments required for music creation. In addition to numerous unique synthesizers, ready-to-use drum machines and Kamata jointly developed with BANDAI NAMCO STUDIO are all included. All gadgets have sophisticated adjustable parameters for rapidly producing all manner of sounds. You will find inspiring sounds quickly and easily.

Joy-Con sensors allow for enjoyable creation and performance of HD effects. For example , turn the Joy-Con to turn the knob on a gadget, or twist to enter or play the notes of a scale that matches the song. In both cases, HD vibration matching the movement is transmitted to the hand, so you can experience sensory feedback that has never been available in software before. In addition, it is also possible to perform and input using the Joy-Con buttons and sticks. Try challenging yourself in various ways.

We’ve added a multi-player mode that allows up to 4(*) people to collaborate on a song. This new style allows four people to play simultaneously on a screen divided into four parts. Each player can be responsible for his or her own part, or you can make it a DAW competition – perhaps erase or add the notes of another player, and turn music creation into a game!

Using the Nintendo Switch dock’s HDMI cable, the KORG Gadget can be played on your TV. You can create a song on the big screen, or enjoy collaborating with up to four people. Also, by outputting to a screen, you can even using the Joy-Con for a live performance. Create music with this studio anytime, anywhere by choosing between TV Mode, Table Mode, Mobile Mode, etc.

Korg Gadget is also available for PC, as well. No word on how much this will cost Nintendo players, but the mobile version is set at around 40 bucks so it is possible that it will be around that price point.