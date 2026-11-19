BioShock‘s shift from video game to big-screen movie is something that’s been talked about for years now, and it clearly hasn’t been easy. Attempts have been made since the game first released back in 2008 to bring it to life, with filmmakers like Gore Verbinski attached at one point and even Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro giving it the old college try. Despite almost two decades of trying, though, nothing has been made. Netflix has been attempting to get their own version of the ground for a few years with The Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence attached, and the filmmaker has finally admitted they have a problem.

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Speaking with Empire, Lawrence reiterated that the BioShock film is still being worked out and they’re “trying to crack it” but this is . That said, Lawrence did reveal what the hold-up is in figuring out how to make it work, confirming that like almost every other video game movie, creating a main character for the story is proving to be its biggest challenge. “That’s been the trick: creating the character almost out of whole cloth,” Lawrence added. “Who this person is – what is their emotional journey?”

BioShock Movie’s Big Problem Officially Revealed

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As fans who played the game will recall, the original BioShock put players in the shoes of Jack, a faceless protagonist that was something of a cypher for the larger machinations of Andrew Ryan and his underwater city of Rapture. Eventually his backstory is revealed, confirming his actual connections to what’s going on in the plot, but for the most part the game relies on player choice to determine its ending and allows you to fill in the gaps of what kind of person Jack really is.

That in mind, it’s easy to see why turning Jack into a relatable protagonist with his own storyline (before all the twists and turns) is something that would be tough to figure out for the movie. On top of it all, making the protagonist himself relatable and worth spending two hours with has to come on top of recreating a distinct world with unique lore, wild monsters, and even the superpowers that he unlocks for himself along the way.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is that we really want to honour the spirit of the game, its themes, the mythology of the world, and the people who inhabit it,” Lawrence added, indicating that the conversations every BioShock fan has had about bringing the game to life is one they’ve already engaged with.

As gamers know well, though, creating a wholly relatable movie character out of a video game protagonist has been a problem for adaptations for the past thirty years. It’s one reason why the stigma of video game movies managed to stick around as long as it did, on top of having to create a whole narrative on top of something that didn’t actually have one. That said, BioShock has done a lot of the heavy lifting for the movie in terms of the larger plot and the look of the world, and it would have been easy to fart out a movie that just replicated its visual aesthetic and had no real character at the center. Knowing they don’t want to make something that easy is a good sign.