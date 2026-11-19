UPDATE: Bethesda community manager VioletLight confirmed on Reddit shortly after this listing came out that A Wasteland Full of Cats is indeed a real game and will support real pets in the Dallas area. They didn’t reveal much else, however, more information is coming “soon.” The article as it initially ran continues below.

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The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming Fallout and the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are seemingly not the only Fallout games in production. According to a classification board rating, there is a new Fallout video game coming out, but it’s straying pretty far from the series’ RPG roots.

As spotted by the Fallout subreddit, a listing for A Wasteland Full of Cats popped up on October 22nd on the Australian Classification Board, which rates media for the titular island country. It might not immediately seem like a Fallout game based on the title, but the listing itself makes it rather explicit. The description calls it a hidden object game where players find cats inside of a Vault.

“One day there is an accident in the Vault and all of the cats who live there escape out into the Wasteland,” reads the description. “It is up to you with the help of some NPCs you meet along the way to find them and return them to the Vault.”

This listing notes it will have 14 locations, 33 rooms, and a vault with recognizable elements from the Fallout franchise with puzzles that won’t be required for players to hit the credits. Bizarrely, the post also says players will fight radroaches (huge irradiated cockroaches) at the end.

Devcats Is Known For Its Cat Games

Image Courtesy of Devcats

The description ends by saying it is a partnership between developer Devcats and publisher Bethesda. “Zenimax Australia Pty Ltd” is also listed as the party that applied for the rating, further casting aside doubt that this is some AI-generated and legally dubious knock-off.

Unsurprisingly, Devcats is known for its cat-related video games. While some have yet to be released, the studio has developed 17 cat-centric games — 18 counting the Fallout game — on various platforms over the last few years, many of which are only a few bucks and have players clicking around environments to find felines. The “Full of Cats” title is also a pretty consistent naming convention for the team, as nine of its games are part of that series. As such, anyone more interested in this inevitable Fallout-branded installment will likely get a decent peek at what’s in store for them by looking at any of those aforementioned nine titles.

A Wasteland Full of Cats has yet to be formally announced by Bethesda or Devcats, thus it is not clear what platforms the game is coming to, how much it will cost, and when it is being released. However, it does seem like it will be announced shortly. Not only do listings on ratings board imply an imminent launch, Devcats also teased on November 12th that it was announcing two more games “soon,” likely bringing its total cat games up to 19.

It’s a odd collaboration, but it is one that appears to be consistent to Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s goals. According to a Bloomberg report, Sharma wants to focus more on the big franchises. A few months later, a Fortune feature noted she even created a new division within Xbox to “centralize and double down on commercial opportunities for top franchises.”

This move has come at the cost of many studios and games outside of this focus, as highlighted by Xbox shedding off teams like Double Fine, Arkane Lyon, Ninja Theory, and Undead Labs, all of which mostly worked on lesser-known franchises. But seeing as though many cut developers were working at places like id Software and Halo Studios, it doesn’t seem like working on a big franchise makes any developer safe from Xbox’s job-cutting hatchet.

Will you play a cat-themed, hidden object game in the Fallout universe? Let us know in the comments.