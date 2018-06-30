Kratos and Thor Go Head to Head In This Epic ‘God of War vs God of Thunder’ Video

Two gods, one epic showdown. With the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War being hailed for its incredible narrative, and Thor‘s journey continues both in the comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now is the perfect time to see these two powerhouses go head to head. Thanks to his fanmade “God of War vs God of Thunder” video, we get to witness this epic feat firsthand.

The animation is …breathtaking. It is so smooth and the entire adventure stayed 100% true to the characters both in movement and engagement. We happened to find this gem just by perusing the internet and it is one of those finds that just makes the entire day worth it. The level of skill, dedication, and pure talent involved is absolutely phenomenal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kratos was molded by ‘Iddaemon’ alongside Saruhan Saral, or ‘MightyRacoon’ on YouTube. The creator was also very clear in the video’s description that this was a fan-driven project and is in no way meant to be perceived as a commercial or any other sort of paid promotion.

This channel has done some other incredible works, including Hulk vs Kratos, in the past. A truly talented team with a little something for every fandom. You can check out the channel and support the artist right over over their official YouTube.

If you needed even more Kratos in your life, the PlayStation exclusive is now available on the Sony platform. As far as a potential sequel goes, the environmental artist Nate Stephens recently opened up about what he’d like to see in the future:

“We still want to be God of War,” he explained, noting that he doesn’t want to lose the incredible feeling the original game delivered. “What I want to say is, the first battle in this game when you’re fighting The Stranger is really an epic fight. It ends with you two destroying the entire environment around you. It was really hard to create, I myself was working on the lighting for this level, and it was super hard to get it to work.

“So if we have a meeting with Thor or Odin, naturally, it must be bigger than this, better than this. This game was very good, but we think we can make it even better. And of course, it must be a little bit bigger. If we do another game — no one actually said that we are doing it — it will be bigger, better, longer.”

You can read more about that in our previous coverage here.