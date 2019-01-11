Kustom Kontrollerz’ ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Inspired Controllers Are Fatality Ready

We’ve gotten a lot of news about Mortal Kombat 11 today, including a first look at the official cover art, as well as the possibility that Ronda Rousey could be on board to play Sonya Blade.

So, with everything that’s going on, the team at Kustom Kontrollerz decided to give their team the opportunity to make their own Mortal Kombat controllers. Or rather, kontrollers…?

The crew shared the four designs it had in mind in the tweet below, featuring a little something for everyone, whether you’re a Scorpion or Sub-Zero fan, or something entirely different. Check out the designs!

Here are 4 @Xbox one inspired @MortalKombat Kustom Kontrollerz what do you guys think?! Who will you pick as your main when the game drops?! (Designed by @deano_ramsay) #MK11 cc: @noobde pic.twitter.com/ng7XB9LWC5 — Kustom Kontrollerz™ @ #CES2019 (@KustmKontrllerz) January 10, 2019

Each of these have something special to offer. First up is a traditional Sub-Zero controller in the upper left hand corner, designed in a smooth dark blue color with black analog sticks and buttons. Then there’s the Scorpion one right underneath, featuring a design with solid yellow and a glimpse at the fire-breathing hero, along with the Mortal Kombat logo.

From there, we go over to the controllers on the right hand side, which are equally impressive. You’ve got the Mortal Kombat 11 orange controller with the logo and a similarly colored D-pad, fitting the moody theme of the series. And, of course, you gotta have a controller that features a glimpse at the official cover art, with Scorpion ready to lunge out at his opponents. And for good measure, it has a white D-pad and shoulder buttons as well.

While these aren’t official controllers by any means, they are pretty awesome regardless. Maybe Ed Boon would want one…?

The controllers aren’t being offered as items on the store, as these are just concepts. However, if you’re interested in learning more about them, you can contact Kustom Kontrollerz on their Twitter page, as well as their email, contact@kustomkontrollerz.com. We certainly wouldn’t mind a couple to perform fatalities with.

Mortal Kombat 11 drops on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Which of these controllers are your favorite?