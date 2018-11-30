Last Call for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Cyber Monday Book Deals

Amazon is set to conclude it’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday NOVBOOK18 promotion at 11:59 pm PT (2:59 am EST) December 1st /2nd. The deal offers an additional $5 off any physical book sold directly by Amazon when the total value of the books in the cart are over $20. The code can only be used once per Amazon account, but if you haven’t already taken advantage of it, one of the best ways to do so is on Dungeons & Dragons books.

We’ve listed 12 deals on popular Dungeons & Dragons books below. Many of the books have standard discounts that are already in all-time low territory, but the NOVABOOK18 code takes the deals to another level. The prices on these books can fluctuate quite a bit, so don’t wait to long to start your adventures.

1. Player’s Handbook: $17.74 with NOVBOOK18

2. Dungeon Master’s Guide: $34.97 with NOVBOOK18 (This one is significantly off the best price even with the deal. We suggest waiting on it.)

3. Monster Manual: $14.48 with NOVBOOK18

4. Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: $11.97 (it is eligible for NOVBOOK18 if the total book purchase is over $20)

5. Xanathar’s Guide to Everything: $16.06 with NOVBOOK18

6. Waterdeep Dragon Heist: $15.14 with NOVBOOK18

7. Dungeon of the Mad Mage: $26.42 with NOVBOOK18

8. Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica: $15.17 with NOVBOOK18

9. Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes: $15.17 with NOVBOOK18

10. Volo’s Guide to Monsters: $26.88 with NOVBOOK18

11. Art & Arcana Special Edition: $47.35 with NOVBOOK18

12. Art & Arcana Standard Edition: $25 with NOVBOOK18

