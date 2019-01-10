Last Call For the Essential Nintendo Switch and 3DS Game Sale

The holidays are over, and decent sales are few and far between. Still, Nintendo Switch owners can still score some solid deals on some must-have games thanks to Amazon, who still have their sale page up and running at the time of writing. These discounts were slated to end today, January 10th, at various retailers, but it seems that Amazon is the last one standing. The sale could end at any moment, so take advantage of it while you can. The collection includes the following digital downloads:

• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $41.99

• Splatoon 2 – $41.99

• Octopath Traveler – $41.99

• ARMS – $41.99

• Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – $41.99

There is also a sale on a collection of Nintendo 3DS games with steep discounts:

• Kirby Triple Deluxe

• Yoshi’s New Island

• Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon

• Fantasy Life

• Mario Party: The Top 100

• Pokemon Battle Trozei

• Style Savvy: Styling Star

• Sushi Striker

• Super Mario 3D Land

On a related note, if you’re thinking about picking up another pair of Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch to play games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Mario Party, you’re in luck because you can get the neon red and blue set from Walmart for $66.77 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping (yellow versions are also available for $67.99 in limited quantities). That’s still not cheap, but this is only $2 off an all-time low.

Finally, if you got a Nintendo Switch for the holidays and haven’t added a microSD card, you’ll want to remedy that right away. The paltry 32GB of onboard memory will be eaten up very quickly if you plan on downloading games. Even many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $88, which is 64% off the list price and good for the second lowest price ever outside of a ridiculous $79.99 Black Friday sale that was gone in the blink of an eye. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time as well.

