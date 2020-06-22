The Last of Us HBO Series Producer Calls The Last of Us Part 2 "a Remarkable Achievement"

✖

The Last of Us Part II is officially out on PlayStation 4 as of last Friday, and folks all over the world have spent the weekend dragging Ellie all over Seattle, but they have also made time to do things like asking writer and producer for The Last of Us HBO series Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) what he thinks of the new sequel. In what will likely not be a shocking revelation to anyone, Mazin is a big fan.

"It’s one of the best games I’ve ever played, I’m on my second playthrough now, and it’s even more rewarding this time," Mazin said on Twitter over the weekend. "A remarkable achievement in narrative, character and theme." You can check out his actual tweet below:

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said when the HBO series was first announced. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann added at the time. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

It's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest Naughty Dog title right here.

