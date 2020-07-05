Naughty Dog Issues Statement on Last of Us 2 Actress Receiving Death Threats
Naughty Dog has issued a statement on one of The Last of Us 2’s actresses receiving death threats. Since the game’s release last month, the game has been in the spotlight on social media for a variety of reasons. Laura Bailey plays Abby in the title, and she shared some of the heinous comments she’s received on the Internet as a result of her portrayal of the character. Creative director Neil Druckmann has also been sharing some of the terrible things he’s been getting sent by various people online. The studio could not just sit idly by and let this kind of harassment go unaddressed. So, their statement decries these comments and states that safety is their top priority.
They wrote, “Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse.”
Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse. pic.twitter.com/eoq4t1ITnh— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 5, 2020
Now, for Bailey, her post containing the harassment was accompanied by a few words. “Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers,” she began. “Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.”
Druckmann posted just today, elaborating his thoughts on critics of the game. “You can love or hate the game and share your thoughts about it. Unfortunately too many of the messages I've been getting are vile, hateful, & violent. Here are just a handful of them (feel it's important to expose.) Trigger Warning: transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, etc.”
You can love or hate the game and share your thoughts about it. Unfortunately too many of the messages I've been getting are vile, hateful, & violent. Here are just a handful of them (feel it's important to expose.) Trigger Warning: transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, etc. pic.twitter.com/uR9vpGgYQa— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) July 5, 2020
The most controversial release of the summer shows no signs of becoming overshadowed any time soon.
Did you play TLOU2? What did you think? Let us know down in the comments!
People are very upset
All these death threats and harassment over a fictional character in a video game, what is wrong with people?— Adam Daniel Holmes (@AdamHolmes97) July 5, 2020
Sterling review
Loved the game 10/10— Dylan (@DylanChupz) July 5, 2020
Well, this is rare
Love ya Naughty Dog! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRnBYeImH1— 🎮 FinishedTLOU2 🎮 (@LucasBruhWya) July 5, 2020
Deft reply
PSA: Don't read the comments, you will get mad because people still don't get the message that is ok to not like the game, but isn't ok to harass the team who made it.— DotPone (@DotPone) July 5, 2020
Wonder what's next?
Congratulations on a fantastic game. Emotions all over the place - you and your team have served up a wonderful experience. Looking forward to what you do next (after a rest first, of course 😀) x— Martin Southard (@puddybuddy1) July 5, 2020
One of many asking this
Don’t understand how some people think that threatening actors, writers and anybody else who was involved in making The Last of Us Part II would solve their problem with the game.— Lea 🏳️🌈 (@Komplexikon) July 5, 2020
It is a LOT of work
Its a sad world we live in when developers and voice actors get death threats cause people don't like something. You guys did a amazing job. I loved the story its realistic and many game developers have a lot of work to beat your passion for games tour unique guys ❤— nadine benn (@cutzie_crafts) July 5, 2020
Pretty happy with it
Thank you for giving us this beautiful game. I really god damn loved it. 💖— louise 🌈 (@louisejulie_) July 5, 2020
A bit of reflection
Guys you made an amazing piece of entertainment media and you helped push the boundaries in multiple aspects of design and storytelling. I loved the game and it made me think about multiple sides to every story and I never thought I would be on Abby’s side but I was by the end.— Jonathan Ross (@Jonatha05127673) July 5, 2020
Some fans are truly thankful
Thank you... pic.twitter.com/uis28SbuXy— Matt Lybarger (@SplathewTweets) July 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.