Naughty Dog Issues Statement on Last of Us 2 Actress Receiving Death Threats

By Aaron Perine

Naughty Dog has issued a statement on one of The Last of Us 2’s actresses receiving death threats. Since the game’s release last month, the game has been in the spotlight on social media for a variety of reasons. Laura Bailey plays Abby in the title, and she shared some of the heinous comments she’s received on the Internet as a result of her portrayal of the character. Creative director Neil Druckmann has also been sharing some of the terrible things he’s been getting sent by various people online. The studio could not just sit idly by and let this kind of harassment go unaddressed. So, their statement decries these comments and states that safety is their top priority.

They wrote, “Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse.”

Now, for Bailey, her post containing the harassment was accompanied by a few words. “Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers,” she began. “Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.”

Druckmann posted just today, elaborating his thoughts on critics of the game. “You can love or hate the game and share your thoughts about it. Unfortunately too many of the messages I've been getting are vile, hateful, & violent. Here are just a handful of them (feel it's important to expose.) Trigger Warning: transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, etc.”

The most controversial release of the summer shows no signs of becoming overshadowed any time soon.

Did you play TLOU2? What did you think? Let us know down in the comments!

