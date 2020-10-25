New The Last of Us Remastered Patch Makes One Huge Improvement

✖

The latest patch for The Last of Us Remastered might have released to little fanfare on PlayStation 4, but it would seem that it makes one huge, unexpected improvement to the title. Patch 1.11, which recently dropped, seems to have completely reworked the popular video game's loading times. What once took over a minute to load in the title now takes just under 14 seconds. While it's not the same as, say, adding a new weapon to the older title, the quality-of-life update should be much appreciated by anyone giving it a go now.

As noted by The Last of Us speedrunner Anthony Calabrese below, this is a significant shifted for the popular video game. While it of course has an effect on speedrunning the title, it's just overall nice to see in general knowing that the PlayStation 5 is coming shortly and has seriously decreased load times as well.

Patch 1.11 of TLOU made it so loading screens are basically non-existent on PS4. This is for both ssd and hdd. Sections load in asap and I can save almost 18 seconds in the David fight. Everyone go and check. Was this the patch's intention? @Naughty_Dog @BadData_ @arnemeyer — Anthony Calabrese (@AnthonyCaliber) October 24, 2020

If you're wondering what this looks like in practice, the YouTube video below from ElAnalistaDeBits provides a nice side-by-side comparison of the before-and-after load times on the PlayStation 4. It's wild to see in action.

The Last of Us Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 4. Patch 1.11 was only recently released, and there may well be other serious improvements included within it that haven't come to light just yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Last of Us franchise right here.

