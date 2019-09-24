Free PlayStation Plus Games for October Announced

The next two free video games available to PlayStation Plus members have officially been announced. PlayStation’s premium service is adding both The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19. According to PlayStation’s official blog post on the newly added titles, they will be available to download starting October 1st.

The reveal of the two games came as part of today’s State of Play, which also revealed more information about the upcoming video game The Last of Us Part II. Given that, it’s not surprising to see The Last of Us Remastered, the remaster of the original, show up here. MLB The Show 19 is arguably a bit of a strange choice, but there needs to be two, and folks like baseball video games.

“The Last of Us takes place 20 years after a pandemic has radically changed civilization, where infected humans run wild and survivors kill each other for food, weapons – whatever they can get their hands on,” a description of The Last of Us Remastered reads. “Joel, a violent survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of an oppressive military quarantine zone, but what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal journey across the U.S.”

“Swing for the fences in the latest edition of the popular sports franchise MLB The Show 19 from San Diego Studio (SDS) – and play the sport your way. Relive the biggest MLB moments in history with Moments, where you can recreate the most famous plays (Babe Ruth’s called shot anyone?) and showdowns in baseball history,” a description of MLB The Show 19 reads. “Or, speed-up full seasons with March to October, which lets you play only the biggest and most exciting games to focus on getting your team to the postseason and beyond in less time. You can also create your own player and rise through the MLB ranks with Road to the Show or play against others as baseball’s greatest stars and legends in Diamond Dynasty.”

What do you think about October’s offerings? Are you still a PlayStation Plus subscriber? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

If neither of these games interest you, and you haven’t already downloaded August’s games, you’ll want to grab those before they’re gone. The two games currently available are Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders 3, both of which are available until September 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.