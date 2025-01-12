The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere Date Seemingly Discovered

The premiere date for Season 2 of The Last of Us seems to have been discovered in advance of an official announcement from HBO. Roughly one week ago, HBO released a new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 alongside confirmation that this next wave of episodes would begin rolling out in April. To this point, a more well-defined date within April has yet to be given, but some fans of the series think they’ve determined when Season 2 will begin.

Annotated by @TheLastofUsNews on X, it’s likely that The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13th. The reason for this belief is due to one of HBO’s other shows that is soon set to air. Specifically, Season 3 of The White Lotus will return on February 16th and will run weekly until its conclusion on April 6th. With The White Lotus Season 3 having concluded on this date, it’s quite feasible that its time slot would be replaced by The Last of Us the week after.

Based on how HBO has operated historically, it would make a ton of sense for the network to slot in The Last of Us Season 2 on this April 13th date. For starters, The Last of Us is essentially guaranteed to air on Sundays as this is what HBO does with all of its biggest shows. With The White Lotus set to still be running on April 6th, this really only leaves three possible dates left in April for The Last of Us to premiere which would be the 13th, 20th, and 27th. To have TLOU Season 2 start its run on April 13th would ensure that HBO would have a seamless transition from one of its big shows to the next without any gaps in programming.

If April 13th is indeed the date that HBO intends to start airing Season 2 of The Last of Us, we should find out in an official capacity soon enough. Until then, all we know for certain is that The Last of Us Season 2 will be considerably shorter than its first season and will only run for 7 episodes in total.