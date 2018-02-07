Layers of Fear Scaring Up Nintendo Switch Later This Month

The Nintendo Switch is getting all kinds of indie gaming love right now, especially with games like Celeste and Enter the Gungeon making the rounds. But there are also a few horror favorites as well, and a pretty big one will be hitting the system in just a matter of days.

Bloober Team has confirmed that its survival horror hit Layers of Fear will be making its way to the Nintendo eShop as a digital download on February 21, going for the price of $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will be called Layers of Fear: Legacy, and will be based upon the original 2016 game that made such a splash on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. However, it’s been remastered and redesigned from the ground up to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch, adding on to its immersion, whether you’re playing on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

The game puts you in the shoes of an artist that slowly but surely appears to be losing his mind, while trying to still work on what he loves the most. The journey is quite harrowing, but also unforgettable for those looking for a unique survival horror experience – something the Nintendo Switch could always use more of.

As you can see in the trailer above, Layers of Fear: Legacy certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to being gritty and downright scary, as Bloober Team’s artwork is highly effective in that regard.

In addition to the original game, fans will also be treated to the Inheritance DLC, which is already included in the package. This actually provides a different perspective on the game, as you learn more about the story of the artist. It’s definitely an involving addition to the package, and the fact you don’t have to pay extra for it is pretty nice.

Check out the trailer above (maybe while the lights are on, yeah?) and prepare for quite a shock when Layers of Fear makes its debut on Nintendo Switch in just a couple of weeks. If you can’t wait that long, check out the original game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well.