League of Legends Hotfix Buffs Aatrox

A hotfix for the newly reworked League of Legends champion Aatrox has now been released that buffs several different parts of the champion’s kit.

Aatrox was just rereleased onto Summoner’s Rift today with Patch 8.13 going live, the original darkin champion receiving all-new abilities and some updated visuals to match the moves. He released on the weaker side though with some League players becoming vocal about his shortcomings and areas that he could be improved, and judging from one of Riot Meddler’s tweets earlier in the day, Riot Games agreed that the champ could use some love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Aiming to get an Aatrox hotfix buff out soon. Probably later today, possibly tomorrow,” Riot Meddler tweeted today. “Not 100% yet, likely includes a bit of E range, E AA reset, some Q damage.”

Following up on that tweet, Aatrox’s rework designer Riot Jag shared the details of the hotfix that’s now live for the champion. The Umbral Dash (E) changes were included in the tweet among base stat buffs and lower cooldowns for the early levels of Aatrox’s World Ender ultimate.

Hotfix buffs to Aatrox that just went live: HP up 30

Q damage up 5

E healing up 5%

E dash range up 50

E resets your AA

R CD 160/140/120 > 140/130/120 — Jeevun Sidhu (@RiotJag) June 27, 2018

The hotfix should now be live for Aatrox, but if you haven’t had a chance to see him in-game yet, you can read up on his new abilities below.

PASSIVE: DEATHBRINGER STANCE

Aatrox’s next basic attack has increased range and deals a percentage of the target’s maximum health as damage. This attack also significantly reduces all healing and shielding on the target for a few seconds.

Deathbringer Stance’s cooldown is slightly reduced whenever Aatrox casts a spell or when he lands the edge of The Darkin Blade on a champion.

Q: THE DARKIN BLADE

Aatrox swings his greatsword up to three times. Each cast increases in damage, impacts a unique area of effect, and can hit with the edge of the blade (a second, smaller hitbox).

Edge of the blade: Hitting enemies at the far end of the first two casts and the center of the third briefly knocks them up and deals significantly more damage.

W: INFERNAL CHAINS

Aatrox smashes the ground, damaging the first enemy hit and briefly slowing them. If it’s a champion or large monster, they are chained to the impact area.

If the chained enemy is still in the impact area after a few seconds, they are dragged to the center and take damage again.

E: UMBRAL DASH

Passive: Aatrox heals for a portion of the damage he deals.

Active: Aatrox dashes, increasing his attack damage for a few seconds. Umbral Dash can store up to 2 charges and can be used simultaneously with The Darkin Blade.

R: WORLD ENDER