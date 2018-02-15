League of Legends Dev Says Ahri Is “Somewhat Unsatisfying,” Previews Changes

Ahri is one mid lane champion that’s a candidate for changes following the AP item reworks with the champ being called “somewhat unsatisfying” despite being in a decent spot power-wise.

The discussion of the current state of Ahri was had during a Gameplay Thoughts post from Riot Meddler with the champion starting off the conversations about various game topics. Following multiple questions from players about Ahri Meddler began by saying that Ahri was “around the right spot in terms of power” but could use some adjustments.

“She’s somewhat unsatisfying,” Riot Meddler said. “Some of that’s that her W isn’t the most engaging spell. We think the bigger issue though is that her effect on the game is too flat relative to how she’s performing. An ahead Ahri often struggles to convert even a significant lead into a large enough advantage for her team (an issue some assassins have as well). A behind Ahri is safe enough to still do fairly well and not screw things up too much for her team. Her highs should arguably be higher and her lows lower.”

Like Orianna, Ahri is one champion that can fit into different team comps with a reliable mixture of CC, speed, damage, and overall survivability. But her Fox-Fire (W), as Meddler said, is likely the first ability that Ahri players would hope to see changed. It provides a bit of extra damage during trades, but it’s by far the least interactive of her abilities. However, other abilities like Orb of Deception (Q) are also in line for changes.

“We’re tentatively planning on looking at her somewhere in the 8.5-8.7 range,” Riot Meddler continued. “Beyond at least roughly power neutral and sharpening difference between good and poor performances we don’t know what that’s likely to look like yet. Things like reassessing the speed boost on Q would certainly be on the table, don’t want to make any promises yet though.”

Riot Meddler noted that other champions were also going to be looked at for changes, but the release of the AP item reworks will have to come first to see where the AP champions stand after working out new and improved builds.