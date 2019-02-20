‘League of Legends’ Reveals Another Prestige Edition Skin

League of Legends’ next Prestige skin has been revealed with a Prestige Edition of K/DA Ahri previewed on Wednesday.

K/DA Ahri Prestige Edition follows the releases of several other Prestige Edition skins including one for Blood Moon Aatrox, Firecracker Vayne, and other members of the K/DA lineup, all of those released within the past few months starting in November. A video of the skin as well as turnarounds to show it from different angles were shared ahead of its release on the PBE where it’ll be tested before going live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PBE Vorschau: Prestige-Edition von K/DA Ahri pic.twitter.com/8qmRWmL5yU — League of Legends DE (@LoLGermany) February 20, 2019

Like Blood Moon Aatrox Prestige Edition that came before it, this new skin can only be acquired by redeeming 100 Prestige Points. Aatrox’s skin can also be acquired through lucky Skin Shard re-rolls or the opening of a loot box, so perhaps players with no Prestige Points to spare will be fortunate to unlock the new skin that way, assuming the same system is in place.

Since I’m sure I’ll get asked a bunch, Prestige KDA Ahri is the second Prestige Point skin. 100 Prestige Points same as Aatrox. — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 20, 2019

Those Prestige Points, League players will recall, are Riot Games’ new currency to unlock yearly Prestige Edition skins which are all craftable for 100 Prestige Points. These aren’t the same as skins like Firecracker Vayne Prestige Edition which was released as part of the Lunar Revel event. Yearly Prestige Edition skins “expire” on January 31, 2020, and to get them, you’ll need to open up some Masterwork Chests. Different bundles yield varying amounts of Prestige Points, but players will still have to spend quite a bit on in-game purchases to acquire enough points for one Prestige Edition skin, let alone all the yearly ones that’ll release in 2019. The whole system can be a bit confusing for players trying to figure out how they can acquire the skins and it also hasn’t been received well since its announcement, but Riot Games did say that it’s “looking to add more ways for you to get Prestige Points in the future.”

PBE Vorschau: Arclight Brand pic.twitter.com/EyjAQpfyxc — League of Legends DE (@LoLGermany) February 20, 2019

Not to be overshadowed by Ahri’s inevitable Prestige Edition skin, Brand also has a new cosmetic that’s been revealed as the fire mage joins the Arclight skin line. His skin will be available for Riot Points and not Prestige Points, though Riot Games is raising the price of that premium currency in many regions starting in March 5th. That date when the policy is changing should see the price increase happen right before Arclight Brand is out, assuming the PBE testing goes smoothly and Brand’s skin is released in about two weeks.