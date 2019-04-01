‘League of Legends’ Gets a Bunch of New April Fools’ Day Wallpapers

League of Legends players have a bunch of new wallpapers to choose from this April Fools’ Day. Riot Games has updated its League Displays app that already has quite the collection of League of Legends wallpapers and screensavers to now include an April Fools’ Day collection full of different interpretations of champions. The new wallpapers appear to have been created by many different Rioters, some of them signing their names on the creations. There are all kinds of different styles, and there’s at least one wallpaper for every champion.

You’ll have to get the League Displays app to get the new releases, League Displays being the tool that lets players download high-def wallpapers and screensavers from different League events. If you’re invested in League and its many champions and skins, you probably already have the app downloaded with a related wallpaper or screensaver on your device, but for those who don’t Riot Games shared a sneak peek at some of the artwork. Taric looks fabulous, Master Yi is dabbing on his haters, and Leona’s just a sun with a sword in a few examples of the many wallpapers.

Browsing the “Champions” section of the League Displays app will show the new wallpaper for every champion just as you see in the image above, but all other categories like “Prestige Edition” and collections for different factions also feature the new wallpapers. To make finding everything that’s new easier, there’s always an April Fools’ collection that puts everything in one spot. That collection also has screensavers and wallpapers from this year’s April Fools’ Day event as well as other features like the beloved URF game mode.

These new wallpapers are just part of Riot Games‘ April Fools’ Day plans though. There’s also the Cats VS Dogs event that’s going on now, one that features new skins and another Prestige Edition cosmetic, this time for Fizz. The event, previewed in the trailer at the top, includes different missions and other forms of loot like Summoner Icons and various bundles.

Full details on the event can be found here, and you can download League Displays here if you want to set some of these wallpapers as your devices’ backgrounds.

