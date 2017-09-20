New League of Legends Splashes Added for Beekeeper Singed and Mask-less Master Yi

The splash arts for some of League of Legends’ newest skin additions have hit the PBE that include Arclight Yorick, Beekeeper Singed, and the Immortal Journey skins.

While Beekeeper Singed made his way onto the PBE a bit earlier, the rest of the newly-announced skins now join the PBE lineup today to give a detailed look at each of the new cosmetics. Aside from being an excellent example of the diversity found in League’s skins, each one of the splash arts do a fantastic job of mixing the skins and the champions’ themes together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The skins for Arclight Yorick and Beekeeper Singed were the first of the five to be revealed, the two skins special to those champions for their own reasons. Yorick hasn’t received a skin in an extremely long time, so outfitting the solemn champ with golden armor and new sound effects is a welcomed addition to his skin choices. Beekeeper Singed has been a running idea within the League community that’s been part joke, mostly serious, and after several seasons, Riot’s finally made it happen.

As for the Immortal Journey skins, the cosmetics for Janna, Master Yi, and Fiora are all part of a completely new line of skins that were only teased briefly in China. Many speculated that the teaser in question was for a Shen skin, but it appears that these three champs were the intended recipients.

Aside from Janna having a sword, it’s also interesting to see Master Yi’s iconic mask removed in his splash art. The alternate universe skin is a pretty close match to what we could expect to see in a young Master Yi skin before he became the masterful swordsman that he is now.

Compared to the other two Immortal Journey skins, Janna’s expression in her splash art stands out a bit, and players have already begun asking what the deal is with it. Riot LoveStrut cleared up some of the questions about the splash on Twitter by explaining the artist’s intentions with the art.

All of the splash arts and the skins are now available on the PBE and can be seen here in the included gallery, splashes first reported on by Surrender@20.

