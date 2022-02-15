League of Legends Shows Off New Bee Skins

League of Legends’ hive of bee-themed skins grew a bit larger this week with several new cosmetics announced for different champions. Ziggs, Heimerdinger, Nunu & Willump, and Orianna are the four champions who’ll join the colony soon whenever their skins are released in the live game. For now, they’re being added to the PBE servers for players to test out before they’re available to purchase.

The four new skins were revealed on Tuesday with one each arriving for each of the champions listed above. The skins are known as BZZZiggs, Heimerstinger, Nunu & Beelump, and Orbeeanna, according to the tweet below that showed off each of the skins’ abilities and recall animations in action.

Look what's coming to the P-Bee-E 👀

🐝 BZZZiggs

🐝 Heimerstinger

🐝 Nunu & Beelump

— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 15, 2022

As League of Legends players who’ve seen these buzzing skins around Summoner’s Rift will already know, there are several other bee-themed skins that predate these ones shown here. The first of them was released in 2017 for Singed and transformed the champion into Beekeeper Singed, a popular idea the community had been vouching for prior to its release. Other skins released afterwards included Beemo for Teemo, Beezahar for Malzahar, Bee’Maw for Kog’Maw, and Yuubee for Yuumi.

Shortly after these skins were revealed, Riot Games followed up again with splash arts for the cosmetics. Nunu & Willump and Orianna both get their own splash art while the dynamic duo of Heimerdinger and Ziggs share the splash.

— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 15, 2022

While these skins aren’t yet released on the live servers to purchase, the past skins released for this line give us an idea of how much to expect they’ll cost if you’re spending RP on them. The previous skins in the Bees! universe all cost 1,350 RP each, so it’s safe to assume the same will be true for these new skins.

The new PBE skins dropped at the same time the patch notes did for the next update just as players would expect them to every two weeks when new updates drop. While the patch has its own set of nerfs and buffs to look out for, one of the biggest things to keep an eye on is the newest champion, Renata Glasc. She’s a support, but perhaps not the type of support players are used to playing with.

League of Legends’ new bee skins will be testable on the PBE servers first before going live for players to purchase afterwards.