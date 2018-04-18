League of Legends Reveals Blood Moon Evelynn

Evelynn is the latest League of Legends champion to join the Blood Moon line of skins with her new look now available on the PBE servers.

With the patch notes revealed today that include an update for LeBlanc and the removal of a core starting trinket, a new PBE cycle has also started that added balance changes and Evelynn’s new skin to the servers. A post has already been created on the League boards that shows off Blood Moon Evelynn’s turnarounds above along with the skin’s details.

With a new model and a recall animation unique to the skin, here’s everything that makes up Blood Moon Evelynn:

New model and textures – including an oriental wrap-around dress.

Mostly recolored spell VFX, with some new bits – featuring that blood moon red

New SFX – Flute sounds entering Demon Shade form and new sounds while stealthed

New recall animation – Blood Moon seduction

The post from Riot KiWiKiD confirmed that Blood Moon Evelynn is now on the PBE and asked players to use the skin and return with any feedback or bug reports. Some players have already started offering their impressions for the skin while mentioning suggestions like tweaking her hairdo and her colors to be more in line with the rest of the Blood Moon skin instead of the Lunar skins that one user on the boards compared it to.

PBE Preview

Blood Moon Evelynn pic.twitter.com/GKfawILqmf — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 17, 2018

A tweet from the League of Legends Twitter account also came not long after the post was created to show off Blood Moon Evelynn’s unique recall animation for those who don’t have PBE accounts. The recall involves Evelynn pulling a blood-red sphere from the ground and hooking it with her shadowy appendages before blowing a kiss and returning to base.

The post on the PBE boards also gave the price of the new skin that’ll be sold for 975 RP, a lower price than some of the other Blood Moon skins such as Talon’s Twisted Fate’s, Diana’s, and Jhin’s. If you see the skin in the PBE store at 1350 RP instead, the same price of the Blood Moon skins just mentioned, Riot KateyKhaos, senior QA on skins, said that the 1350 RP price is incorrect.

Store price is currently incorrect, there’s a fix coming. Blood Moon Eve is 975 RP.https://t.co/aKhwWv8VxE — meme mom // Nami mami 🐟🌊 (@KateyAnthony) April 17, 2018

No release patch for the skin has been confirmed, but look for it to likely release sometime during Patch 8.9.