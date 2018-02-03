League of Legends to Buff Evelynn, Fiddlesticks in Patch 8.4

A number of League of Legends champions are scheduled to receive numerous buffs and nerfs in Patch 8.4 with some familiar faces receiving more work and older champs being hopefully brought back onto the Rift.

Amid the popular picks like Ornn and Evelynn, other champions like Fiddlesticks, Volibear, and Talon also find themselves on the list of probable champions being changed in 8.4. While Ornn’s nerfs will likely continue in Patch 8.4 following the removal of his Unstoppable trait, Evelynn’s actually on the other end of the balance changes with buffs expected to come her way. Riot Meddler said that the champion was nerfed a bit too much recently and the jungler would receive some compensation in a “straightforward way.”

Outside of these commonly seen champs, Fiddlesticks and Volibear are two junglers that might see more play following some 8.4 buffs as well. The buffs haven’t ben finalized yet, but Volibear’s changes are something that’s been previewed several times in the past that every Volibear main is looking forward to.

Below is a tentative list of champion buffs and nerfs that’ll be included in Patch 8.4:

Champ Nerfs:

Ornn – Looking at what enemies should be able to do to respond to him in lane. Details to be determined.

Gnar – Needs clearer weaknesses enemies can play around, particularly in lane. Details also TBD.

Kalista – We’re still working on pulling power out of Kalista for pro play without hitting her hard in regular play.

Champ Buffs: