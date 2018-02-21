League of Legends Bundles Now Available for Burst Champs, Zz’rot Users

New League of Legends bundles are now available with discounts on champions and skins that push lanes, explode enemy champs, and fill other roles.

The deals are part of the February bundles schedule that include a total of 20 champions and 20 skins, each of those split across four different unique bundles. Each of these bundles has a fixed RP price that goes down if you alright own bits and pieces of the content that it includes, but the prices go much higher if you still need the champions as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out all of the bundles below along with the RP cost and the champions and skins that are included in each unique package. The bundles will leave the in-game store on Feb. 23, so move quickly to get what you want before they’re gone.

Zz’rot Portal and Chill Bundle

The first bundle is a group of champions who are known Zz’rot Portal users, champs that want to put down the void minion-spawning item and shove the lane quickly so that they can either roam or oppress their opponent. Heimerdinger and Singed are two of the most notable champions that use the item, but consider yourself lucky if you haven’t had to go up against a Teemo or a Sion that have the extra pressure brought by the item.

The “Zz’rot Portal and Chill” bundle is available for 2323 RP, 3827 RP if you need the champions, and includes the following skins and champs:

Skins included:

Hazmat Heimerdinger

Surfer Singed

Super Teemo

Warmonger Sion

Blood Moon Shen

Champions included:

Heimerdinger

Singed

Teemo

Sion

Shen

Singles Awareness Bundle

Next up is the “Singles Awareness” bundle, a selection of champions that either don’t need a companion or have no hope of getting one.

This lineup of champions and skins is the most diverse as far as champion types go, but each one of the champs included have one thing in common: They can rough it alone in the jungle. Champs like Amumu won’t be getting any friends anytime soon, but is Kindred really single considering they’re made up of Wolf and Lamb?

Either way, the “Singles Awareness” bundle includes the following champions and skins for 2472 RP, 4113 RP if you need the champions.

Skins included:

Sad Robot Amumu

Dark Valkyrie Diana

Tango Evelynn

Temple Jax

Shadowfire Kindred

Champions included:

Amumu

Diana

Evelynn

Jax

Kindred

Do You Need A Shirt Bundle

And then there’s the “Do You Need A Shirt” bundle, a collection of some of the manliest man champs that League of Legends has to offer.

These champions may need a team to help them sometimes, but they definitely don’t need a shirt. Though their skins that each champ comes with do outfit the champs with some more modest torso attire except for Muay Thai Lee Sin, each of these champs’ base skins feature them shirtless. Few come close to the beauty that is shirtless Urgot, though.

The “Do You Need A Shirt” bundle is the most expensive of the four and includes the following champions and skins for 2999 RP, 5100 RP if you need the champs.

Skins included:

Soulhunter Kayn

Muay Thai Lee Sin

Chemtech Tryndamere

El Tigre Braum

Battlecast Urgot

Champions included:

Kayn

Lee Sin

Tryndamere

Braum

Urgot

One Shot, One Bundle

Rounding out the list of February bundles is the “One Shot, One Bundle” option that includes champions that’ll burst you as soon as look at you.

Not all of the champions even have to be close to you to get the job done as well. While other champions like Malzahar and Veigar will need to be a bit nearer to their opponents to get the burst done, champions like Ziggs can explode enemies from afar while others like Fizz and Yasuo will get the job done and get out as quickly as they came.

Be careful facechecking a bush if you know one of the enemies in the “One Shot, One Bundle” bundle are on the other team, a bundle that costs 2623 RP, 4722 RP if you need the champions, and includes the following champs and skins:

Skins included:

Superb Villain Veigar

Overlord Malzahar

Mad Scientist Ziggs

Void Fizz

Blood Moon Yasuo

Champions included: