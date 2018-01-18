League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale Jan 19 – 22nd

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale brings a more explosive experience with the Blast Zone Heimerdinger skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance try out Shyvana’s Dragon charms for 50% off, it’s hard to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% off until the end date on January 22nd. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

League of Legends Skin Sale: Blast Zone Heimerdinger, Marauder Alistar, Frost Queen Janna, Woad Scout Quinn

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Nami – 487 RP

Wukong – 440 RP

Shyvana – 395 RP

Camille – 440 RP

So whether or not players want to become “the Steel Shadow” with Camille, or simply looking reskin a favourite champion already owned; the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from January 19th through January 22nd, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.

In other League of Legend news, did you check out Swain’s new video teasing the champion’s new rework!? If you weren’t a Swain fan before, we think you might change your mind after watching!

“I have the vision to see what others cannot. The monsters of today will be the heroes of tomorrow. And by my hand will Noxus rise once more,” says Swain dramatically before blackened wings fan out in a show of strength. If you weren’t a Swain fan before, now would be a good time to get interested.

For those that might not know about Swain, he is the Grand General of Noxus with a vision tinted by strength and determination, “Though he was cast down and crippled in the Ionian wars, he seized control of the empire with ruthless determination. Now, Swain commands his warhosts from the front lines, marching against a coming darkness that only he can see. In a swirl of sacrifice and secrets, the greatest secret of all is that the true enemy lies within.”