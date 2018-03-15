League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale March 16-19

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale brings the focused hunt with the Woad Ashe skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance try out Taliyah’s charms for 50% off, it’s hard to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% beginning March 16th and ending on March 19th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

Skins

This week’s skin sale includes Woad Ashe for 260 RP, Jayce Brighthammer for 375 RP, Mafia Jink (my favourite!) for 487 RP, and Kennen M.D (he’s very serious) also for 487 RP. Personally, that’s one of my favourite Jinx skins available, it’s so perfect for that champion that if you haven’t already scooped that one up; we definitely recommend it!

You see the skins yourself below in the same order:

Just like every other week, it’s not just the skins that are on sale either. Every week you can get 4 champions for half off, here’s what Riot has in store in order to save you a few RPs.

Champions

Tayliah:

“Taliyah is a nomadic mage from Shurima, torn between teenage wonder and adult responsibility. She has crossed nearly all of Valoran on a journey to learn the true nature of her growing powers, though more recently she has returned to protect her tribe. Some have mistaken her compassion for weakness and paid the ultimate price—for beneath Taliyah’s youthful demeanor is a will strong enough to move mountains, and a spirit fierce enough to make the earth itself tremble.”

Malzahar:

“A zealous seer dedicated to the unification of all life, Malzahar truly believes the newly emergent Void to be the path to Runeterra’s salvation. In the desert wastes of Shurima, he followed the voices that whispered in his mind, all the way to ancient Icathia. Amidst the ruins of that land, he gazed into the dark heart of the Void itself, and was gifted new power and purpose. Malzahar now sees himself as a shepherd, empowered to bring others into the fold… or to release the voidling creatures that dwell beneath.”

Kassadin:

“Cutting a burning swath through the darkest places of the world, Kassadin knows his days are numbered. A widely traveled Shuriman guide and adventurer, he had chosen to raise a family among the peaceful southern tribes—until the day his village was consumed by the Void. He vowed vengeance, combining a number of arcane artifacts and forbidden technologies for the struggle ahead. Finally, Kassadin set out for the wastelands of Icathia, ready to face any monstrous Void-construct in his search for their self-proclaimed prophet, Malzahar.”

Zed:

“Utterly ruthless and without mercy, Zed is the leader of the Order of Shadow, an organization he created with the intent of militarizing Ionia’s martial arts traditions to drive out Noxian invaders. During the war, desperation led him to unlock the secret shadow form—a malevolent spirit magic as dangerous and corrupting as it is powerful. Zed has mastered all of these forbidden techniques to destroy anything he sees as a threat to his nation, or his new order.”

So whether or not players want to check out just a different skin for a little bit, or try your luck with a new champion – the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from March 16th through March 19th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.