League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Dec. 5 – 8

A new League of Legends champion and skin sale is about to begin that features several popular skin lines along with discounted champions.

As skins like Captain Fortune and Dynasty Ahri that are currently on sale leave the store, they’ll be replaced with cosmetics like Oktoberfest Gragas, Blood Moon Kalista, and even a PROJECT skin. Each of the four champions and skins that’ll go on sale soon in the store will be marked down to half of their original RP prices.

Below are all of the skins and champions that’ll be on sale soon alongside their slashed RP prices:

Skins

Minuteman Gamgplank for 260 RP

Oktoberfest Gragas for 487 RP

Blood Moon Kalista for 487 RP

PROJECT: Leona for 675 RP

Champions

Olaf for 395 RP

Urgot for 395 RP

Diana for 440 RP

Jinx for 487 RP

Anytime that you see a Blood Moon or a PROJECT skin go on sale for a champion that you’re even remotely interested in, it’s usually a smart idea to pick it up while you can. Those skins usually have some pretty high RP costs, so picking up one at half-off of the 1350 RP cost is a steal compared to the dent that it’ll normally put in your wallet.

Speaking of those PROJECT skins, the PROJECT event that’s ongoing with the new skins for Jhin, Vayne, and Vi is ending soon, so you’ll want to make sure to get as much loot out of the event as you can before it ends later today. The skins will stick around in the shop, but the event itself will be over after Dec. 4, but you’ll still keep your craftable loot in your inventory for a while.

Of course, if the cheaper options are the ones that you’d prefer, Minuteman Gangplank is a cheap skin that’ll give you a chance to try out some of Gangplank’s more creative builds with the new runes. Gragas’ Oktoberfest skin is also a cheap alternative for a staple jungler that gives the champion a creative and fitting look for the character.

The champions and skins that are going on sale soon will only be in the store from Dec. 5 – 8, so grab what you want before they’re gone.