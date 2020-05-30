These League of Legends Champions Have Been Confirmed for First Wild Rift Tests

A number League of Legends champions have been confirmed for the first public tests of League of Legends: Wild Rift, the new version of the game that’s coming first to mobile devices and later to consoles. Champions have been retooled to work in the new League experience, and as far as the game’s alpha tests taking place soon are concerned, we know of at least 36 champions which will be playable. Those tests will only take place in Brazil and in the Philippines, so while not everyone will be able to play right away, we’ll at least be able to see how these champions play in a new League environment with future tests giving more players the chance to play.

Riot Games showed off the first roster of playable Wild Rift champions during the gameplay reveal that took place earlier in the week. Just over 14 minutes of gameplay, commentary, and insights into Wild Rift was found in the video with the list of champions shown in a montage towards the beginning.

You can see the champions making their Wild Rift debuts above, and the full list of characters in Wild Rift’s starting rosters for the tests can be found below.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Confirmed for Alpha Tests

Ahri

Mastery Yi

Lux

Annie

Garen

Fiora

Vi

Blitzcrank

Camille

Jhin

Ezreal

Janna

Soraka

Nami

Nasus

Braum

Miss Fortune

Graves

Jinx

Alistar

Olaf

Gragas

Jax

Malphite

Shyvana

Aurelion Sol

Orianna

Fizz

Ashe

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Vayne

Xin Zhao

Zed

Yasuo

Ziggs

As you may have noticed from watching the intro montage or from past preview of Wild Rift, some of the champions look a bit different than they do in the main game. They’ll play a bit differently too in some cases since a few champions had to have their abilities changed to work with dual-stick controls. Some abilities have been converted to skillshots while others are easier to control and hit, depending on the champion and what they needed to compete on mobile and later on consoles.

Looking forward to seeing as many of you as we can on Wild Rift! More info on the alpha below: BR: https://t.co/2cA8IgZjHF

PH: https://t.co/QS56ooLhim — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 29, 2020

The first of those tests will take place soon enough and will run for around two weeks for players to get their hands on the game for the first time. More tests will happen after that to allow for additional players to join in.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is planned for a mobile release in 2020 with a console release planned after mobile.

