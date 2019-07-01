League of Legends’ Clash Tests Are Returning Soon

League of Legends’ troubled Clash mode is once again coming back to the PBE for more tests, and the first of those trial runs will be starting up soon. July 2nd will be the day when Clash returns to the PBE, and you’ve got until then to sign up and register your team of trusted players. Everyone who participates is guaranteed to play at least two games as they advance through the brackets of the tournament layout.

For those who have tried out League’s Clash mode in the past, this trial run will look a bit different. The brackets will be locked in during rolling intervals so that every player participating in Clash isn’t locking in at the same time, and new “bracket repair tech” will be in place to hopefully fix any brackets that are met with technical problems. Perhaps the biggest change is that the tournament format itself has changed so that Clash now consists of two one-day tournaments instead of one three-day tournament that would encompass the entire weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of those changes were detailed in a past post from Riot Games, but this latest update on the PBE boards gives more precise information about this week’s Clash test. Riot Games’ senior QA analyst Riot MoreChrono shared a breakdown of the steps you’ll need to take to compete in this Clash trial, steps that’ll look familiar if you’ve already been here before.

How to Participate in Clash:

Sign up. If you need to sign up for a PBE account do that here. Please Note: PBE account eligibility requires that you are Honor 3+ Entry will be free

Assemble a group of 5 players and register your team on the Clash tab between Thursday, June 27th at 9:00 AM PDT and Tuesday, July 2nd at 3:00 PM PDT.

If you are looking for other players to storm the rift with, drop by the PBE Discord and pick up some team members!

Bracket Formation is Tuesday, July 2nd at 2:00 PM PDT until 3:00 PM PDT.

Scouting will begin when your bracket has been formed and your opponent has been found. It will last for a minimum of 5 minutes

Compete! (you are guaranteed to play 2 games!)

To make way for the Clash test, Teamfight Tactics will be disabled on the PBE servers. You’ll still be able to play it in the live environment, but you won’t be able to test any changes that Riot Games may have in place on the PBE for the duration of the Clash test.